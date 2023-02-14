Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Elsayed Elkosayar has said that 2.495 million tonnes of fodder supplies worth $1.250bn were released from Egyptian imports, in coordination with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), from 16 October 2022 to 9 February 2023, including 1.750 million tonnes of corn and 745,000 tonnes of soybeans and feed additives.

Elkosayar added that 199,000 tonnes of corn and soybeans, at a value of $96m, were released from 26 January to 9 February 2023.

He noted that this comes within the framework of the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly regarding the fast release of production requirements from Egyptian ports.

The Minister of Agriculture said that there is continuous follow-up and full coordination with CBE and other entities for the periodic release of corn, soybeans, raw materials, and feed additives from Egyptian ports.

