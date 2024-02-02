AMMAN — UNICEF Jordan, through its Sawn programme, leverages the enthusiasm and insights of Jordanian youth to accelerate global efforts in addressing the climate crisis.

Sawn, translating to "Preservation" in English, is a youth-led climate action initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Youth, and Generations For Peace.

The programme aims to equip youth from all governorates in Jordan with the skills to lead climate action and advocate for a more sustainable future.

Recognising young people as vital climate stakeholders, Sawn focuses on inclusivity and fostering collaboration among youth from diverse backgrounds. Sawn I, launched in 2022, continued until March 2023, followed by Sawn II starting in April 2023 and still ongoing.

Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Jordan, affirmed in a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Thursday, the crucial role young people have in combating and reversing the challenge of climate change.

“Through UNICEF’s partnership with the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Youth, we brought 200 young people together at the Local Youth Climate Change Conference (LCOY) to devise solutions to the climate crisis,” according to Duamelle who noted that UNICEF supported the participation of a youth delegation from Jordan in COP28.

Duamelle also said that UNICEF’s partnership with Bank al Etihad and the Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) supports young people’s involvement in effective climate action through the Sawn initiative.

The seven young Jordanian climate leaders involved in the programme who come from Balqa, Jarash, Irbid, Madaba, Tafileh and Zarqa all share a common goal aimed towards addressing the multi-faceted nature of the climate crisis. Each one of the leaders with the support from UNICEF launched an initiative geared towards tackling the climate crisis, according to the statement.

According to the UN, the world is now home to 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 to 24, which represents the largest generation of youth in history.

