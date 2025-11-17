AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) participated on Sunday, with a number of global stock markets in the "Ring the Bell" initiative to support climate and sustainability initiatives.

"Ring the Bell" is launched by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), with the participation of Bank al Etihad, the first listed company on the ASE to issue a climate report.

This initiative aims to highlight the importance of sustainability and climate issues in the financial sector and showcase exchanges' role in addressing these challenges, according to ASE statement.

CEO of the ASE Mazen Wathaifi, said that the ASE’s participation in this activity besides a number of global stock markets, at a time when the Global Climate Conference COP30 is being held, reflects its commitment to adopting sustainability principles and promoting disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities among listed companies.

In light of the growing interest from investors and investment funds in climate-related information, which has become a part of assessing companies and the securities listed on stock exchanges.

He said that the Exchange will continue its efforts, in cooperation with local and international partners, to support sustainable finance initiatives and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Wathaifi added that this participation reflects the ASE’s keenness to engage actively in the various events and activities of the WFE, IOSCO and its various committees.

This comes as part of the Exchange’s strategy to raise awareness of climate and sustainability issues and to encourage listed companies to adopt environmentally and socially responsible practices.

He also affirmed that following the launch of the Climate-Related Disclosure Guidance, the ASE will allow ASE20 companies listed to voluntarily disclose such information in 2026 for the year 2025.

This approach aims to enable companies to adapt to the international standards and new requirements. These disclosures will become mandatory starting 2027 for the year 2026.

CEO of Bank al Etihad, Muntaser Dawwas, stated: "We approach climate disclosures as a strategic tool for assessing risks and identifying financing and growth opportunities, not merely as a regulatory requirement."

He added that "the transition toward a low-carbon economy has become a key factor in steering credit and capital, and our role is to develop financing solutions that support this transition, including green, climate, and transition financing."

Dawwas added "Issuing a standalone climate report and measuring financed emissions has enabled the bank to gain clearer insight into the trajectory of risks and opportunities. Today, we continue to expand the scope of disclosure at the group level to provide a unified view that strengthens data-driven decision-making."

It is worth noting that the "Ring the Bell" initiative aims to draw attention to the environmental challenges facing the world and to highlight the role of financial markets in facilitating financing for sustainable projects and environmental initiatives that seek to address climate change and protect natural resources.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

