AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enhance cooperation in the fields of sustainable development and environmental protection.

The director of Logistics Supply at JAF and UNDP Resident Representative Randa Aboul- Hosn signed the MoU, according to a JAF statement.

The memorandum aims to establish a joint framework for adopting environmental sustainability practices within military institutions by developing the capabilities of the Ammunition Dismantling Centre to safely and environmentally manage military waste and reduce the resulting carbon emissions.

The director of Logistics Supply stressed that signing the MoU aligns with the directives of the General Command of JAF to embrace the principles of sustainable development and support national efforts to protect the environment.

He highlighted JAF’s role in enhancing the efficient use of natural resources and minimising pollutants.

Aboul- Hosn commended the cooperation with the JAF, noting that this partnership serves as a “model” for integrating environmental considerations into institutional and military operations.

She stressed that the UNDP will continue providing technical and logistical support to advance joint projects.

The memorandum reflects JAF’s commitment to expanding partnerships with international organisations and leveraging national capabilities to support environmental and developmental efforts, in line with the leadership’s directives to boost international cooperation in the service of national interests,

A number of JAF officers attended the signing ceremony.

