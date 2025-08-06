AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh said that in light of the environmental and climate challenges facing the world and the region, the green economy emerges as a strategic option for achieving sustainable development through the efficient use of natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and preserving biodiversity.

Speaking at the launch of the "Advancing towards a Green Economy" programme, Radaideh said that the programme reflects the Kingdom's commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to advancing towards a green and circular economy capable of delivering sustainable development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister added that the programme also aims at reaching a circular economy that can contribute to protecting natural resources, improving quality of life, creating new jobs, and investing in clean energy, recycling, and sustainable transport.

He stressed that building genuine partnerships between the public and private sectors forms the cornerstone for achieving the green transition in a way that ensures economic growth while preserving environmental components.

Radaideh pointed out that the programme, funded by the European Union, in partnership with the international NGO SPARK and organised by the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability in Industry, translates the national vision into action.

It aims to develop capacities in green economy fields, empower small and medium-sized industries to adopt more efficient and sustainable production practices, and boost cooperation among all stakeholders in this vital sector.

He added that these goals align with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which seeks to build a competitive, innovation-driven productive economy that balances economic growth with environmental and social justice.

President of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir said that the programme is more than just another initiative; it represents a qualitative shift in empowering the Jordanian industrial sector, enhancing its competitiveness and reducing production costs, while adhering to global environmental standards.

Jaghbir noted that the industrial sector is a “key” pillar of the national economy, contributing around 24 per cent of GDP, employing over 250,000 workers, mostly Jordanians, and accounting for more than 90 per cent of national exports, making it fundamental to economic development.

The programme, Jaghbir said, aims to equip factories with the tools, knowledge, and methodologies needed to adopt sustainable production practices, in addition to offering technical training and raising awareness of energy efficiency opportunities and their impact on cost reduction and competitiveness.

Director of the Energy, Environment and Climate Change Programme at the EU Delegation to Jordan Omar Abu Eid said that the EU’s role as a partner in the programme lies in linking the economy with green action amid global environmental changes.

Programme Manager at SPARK Afef Ajengui said that the initiative aims to explore green solutions and circular business models to support a fair and inclusive transition towards sustainable urban development.

She noted that the organisation works to bring together local authorities, businesses, and civil society to promote inclusive economic growth and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Ajengui added that Jordan holds a strategic position in the region, especially given the challenges it faces, such as water scarcity and economic pressures, which are issues that also affect neighbouring countries and are not limited to Jordan alone.

