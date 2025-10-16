AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Wednesday announced the launch of a new report series titled "National Industries on the Path of Innovation," which aims to showcase pioneering Jordanian industries driving the country’s transformation towards a sustainable, green and innovation-based economy.

In a statement, JCI said that the past five years have witnessed “significant” industrial momentum towards innovation and green transformation, with the emergence of new national industries in the fields of energy, environmental technology, and sustainability.

These developments, it added, have boosted Jordan’s position as a regional hub for sustainable energy solutions and smart environmental technologies.

The first report in the series focuses on the energy and sustainability sector, highlighting Jordan’s progress in solar energy, energy storage, and environmental efficiency.

The chamber noted that Jordanian manufacturers have achieved “major” advances in clean energy technologies, including the development of locally designed smart solar energy systems that rely on digital monitoring and distribution tools, helping industrial facilities reduce operating costs and increase reliance on renewable energy.

Jordanian factories have also developed high-efficiency split air-conditioning units known for their performance and ease of maintenance, while local companies have begun manufacturing and assembling solar energy storage batteries to support renewable energy projects across the Kingdom.

These innovations, the chamber said, reflect the rising technological capabilities of Jordanian industry and its growing ability to compete regionally and internationally.

JCI also highlighted progress in waste management and smart environmental solutions, where Jordanian companies are advancing the concept of a circular economy by collecting, sorting, and recycling various forms of waste, including electronic and hazardous waste, into reusable materials.

Many firms have adopted digital tracking and data systems to enhance efficiency and expand participation in local and international environmental initiatives aimed at building clean, sustainable cities.

JCI said that these developments represent a “major” turning point for the national industrial sector, demonstrating Jordan’s capacity to develop innovative, high-tech industries that enhance the Kingdom’s role as a regional leader in green technology and sustainable energy.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) 2033, which places innovation and technology at the centre of Jordan’s future industrial strategy.

The chamber stressed that the industrial sector continues to be a key driver of economic growth, calling for incentive-based policies, improved access to production financing, and greater integration between the industrial, energy, and mining sectors to enhance local value creation.

It also urged the expansion of export partnerships and the modernisation of industrial legislation to foster innovation and competitiveness, noting that recent progress marks a “pivotal” stage in the evolution of Jordan’s industrial landscape as it advances towards green production and sustainable growth.

