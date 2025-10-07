AMMAN — The archaeological site of Mukawir witnessed the launch of a project funded by the European Union with 5 million euros to protect and rehabilitate the site, with the aim of promoting cultural heritage and supporting sustainable local development in Jordan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director-General of the Department of Antiquities Fawzi Abudanah, EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas and Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abudanah, who deputised for the minister of tourism, said: “The launch of the Mukawir protection and rehabilitation project embodies Jordan’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage as a cornerstone of national identity and sustainable development.”

He added that protecting heritage is not merely about safeguarding the past but investing in the future, one that enhances cultural tourism and creates real opportunities for local communities.

Chatzisavas said: “Today, we are not only preserving exceptional sites of human history, but also creating new opportunities for local communities,” expressing the EU’s pride in its partnership with Jordan in this shared mission to protect cultural heritage and promote sustainable development.

Pezzotti noted that the launch of this project marks a new chapter in the “strong” cooperation between Italy and Jordan in the field of cultural heritage.

He added that through this EU-funded initiative, Italy reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the preservation of Jordan’s rich archaeological legacy, not only as a testament to history, but as a driver of inclusive, sustainable development and community empowerment.

Head of the Middle East Unit at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Middle East and North Africa Ana Pires, representatives from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and members of the local communities surrounding the Mukawir site also attended the ceremony.

