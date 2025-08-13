AMMAN — The total value of bounced cheques in Jordan fell to JD109 million in July, marking a 3.2 per cent decline compared with JD113 million recorded in June, the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC) said on Tuesday.

Data from JoPACC, cited by the public service TV Al Mamlaka, showed that 17,300 cheques were returned last month. Of these, 65.2 per cent were bounced due to insufficient funds, totalling JD76.5 million, while the remaining 34.8 per cent were returned for technical reasons, amounting to JD36.7 million.

The number of cheques processed in July also saw a slight decrease of 2.1 per cent, with 551,000 cheques in circulation, compared with 562,000 in June.

Despite the drop in returned cheques, the overall value of cheques circulated in the market rose by 9.8 per cent in July, reaching JD3.68 billion, JoPACC said.

During the first seven months of 2025, cheques worth a total of JD23.27 billion were circulated in Jordan.

The total number of cheques processed in the Kingdom in 2024 stood at 6.51 million, with a combined value of JD40.3 billion.

