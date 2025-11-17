AMMAN — The upcoming visit of His Majesty King Abdullah to Pakistan is expected to mark a significant milestone in Jordan–Pakistan relations, giving a strategic boost to bilateral ties, particularly in economic cooperation, Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Iqbal said on Saturday.

The Ambassador said that the relations between the two countries are characterised by mutual respect, aligned positions on key regional issues and a spirit of solidarity grounded in a shared Islamic heritage, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Formally established in 1948, diplomatic ties have evolved into a multidimensional partnership encompassing political dialogue, defence cooperation, trade and economic relations, cultural exchange and coordination in international forums, he noted.

Iqbal stressed that under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and Pakistan’s leadership, the relationship has reached an advanced level of strategic maturity, paving the way for practical frameworks to strengthen regional cooperation and socio-economic development.

Highlighting a series of high-level exchanges in recent years, the ambassador cited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings with King Abdullah on the sidelines of the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh on October 13, as well as during the Arab Islamic Summit in New York and the emergency Doha Summit the same year. He added that regular ministerial visits have further deepened cooperation across multiple sectors.

On economic ties, Iqbal said that bilateral trade totalled $51.29 million in 2024, marking a 10.54 per cent increase from the previous year. Institutional cooperation in agriculture and trade has also advanced, with the second meeting of the Joint Agricultural Steering Committee held virtually in August 2025 and preparations underway for the Joint Ministerial Committee meeting in Islamabad in February 2026.

Business delegations have continued to exchange visits, including a 2024 mission from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Amman, alongside Jordanian participation in investment and industrial exhibitions in Lahore and Islamabad, Petra reported.

Educational and cultural ties have also expanded, he said, citing memoranda of understanding between Jordan University of Science and Technology and Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology, and between the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies and the Arab Thought Forum. The embassy also organised the first Pakistani Film Festival in Amman and several cultural exhibitions aimed at strengthening people-to-people connections, he said.

Iqbal also underscored close consultation on regional developments, particularly the Palestinian cause, noting that both countries share aligned positions promoting peace, stability and moderation, and strongly condemn Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He also highlighted reciprocal support in international organisations, noting that Jordan backed Pakistan’s candidacy for the UN Security Council (2025–2026) and Human Rights Council (2026–2028), while Pakistan supported Jordan’s nominations in several Islamic and international bodies, including the election of Ambassador Mahmoud Dhiayf Allah Hamoud to the International Court of Justice (2025–2027).

On economic potential, Iqbal highlighted significant untapped opportunities, noting that Pakistani investment in Jordan is estimated at $155 million, mainly in the industrial and textile sectors. Pakistan is also seeking a preferential trade agreement with Jordan as a step toward a future free-trade pact, he added.

The ambassador also commended Jordan’s leadership in promoting peace, interfaith harmony and regional stability, and commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian role in supporting Gaza and hosting Syrian refugees.

He noted that the Pakistani aid mission, with Jordanian assistance, has facilitated the delivery of around 10 humanitarian aid shipments from Pakistan to Gaza.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

