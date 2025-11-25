AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday, during a meeting with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and a number of relevant officials, reviewed progress in implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision’s executive programme during the third quarter of this year.

During the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty was briefed on the most notable achievements of the vision’s projects, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed the importance of committing to implementing the plans outlined in the executive programme for the first phase of the vision, to ensure achievements.

His Majesty said the upcoming government executive programme for 2026-2029 should include quality initiatives and projects that raise the level of services and have a tangible impact on Jordanians’ lives.

The King also noted the importance of ensuring integration and continuity between the first and second executive programmes of the Economic Modernisation Vision, in line with the vision’s role as a roadmap across governments.

His Majesty urged coordination and effective cooperation with private sector institutions, and exploring new partnerships and investments.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.

