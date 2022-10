CAIRO - United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday approved the federal budget for the fiscal years 2023-2026, with a total expenditure of 252.3 billion dirhams ($68.69 billion).

The budget sees revenues at 255.7 billion dirhams, Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet after conducting a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Ahmad Elhamy, Editing by Mark Heinrich)