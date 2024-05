DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' central bank and Bank Indonesia (BI) signed a a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the use of local currencies for bilateral transactions, the UAE central bank said in a statement on Friday.

"The partnership between the UAE and Indonesia witnessed a remarkable growth in non-oil trade, doubling between 2017 and 2023 to reach more than AED 16 billion," it added.

