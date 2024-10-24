Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has announced the safe completion of the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance activities carried out at the plant of one of its key affiliates - International Polymers Company.

The startup activities for the (IPC) plant began on October 10 and was successfully completed on October 21.

During the scheduled turnaround, all the required works were completed safely, thus contributing to the enhancement of the plant’s efficiency, said Sipchem in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

It will help boost the plant's reliability besides reducing production cost, and allow it to achieve its future operational plans,

The financial impact of the turnaround will be reflected in the company’s financial results of the fourth quarter of 2024, it added.

