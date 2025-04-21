Saudi Arabia - KBR-AMCDE, a leading provider of engineering services for both greenfield and brownfield projects, said it has been awarded a key contract by Saudi oil giant Aramco for upgradation of the Sulphur Recovery Units (SRUs) at the Haradh and Hawiyah gas plants.

This project will enhance sulphur recovery efficiency from 95% to 99.9% and reduce SO₂ emissions from 4,300 ppmv to 250 ppmv, ensuring compliance with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (Mewa) regulations, said KBR-AMCDE in its LinkedIn post.

Aligned with KBR’s values of sustainability, innovation, and safety, this initiative supports the kingdom’s net-zero ambitions by improving air quality and reducing environmental impact, it stated.

A major player in the region, KBR-AMCDE has been successfully delivering engineering solutions in the kingdom since 2011.

It has a proven track record of providing top-tier services under Master Service Agreements (MSA) with leading organisations such as Aramco, Sadara, Satorp, Samref, Sabic, Yasref, and more.

"Our integrated team led by our In-Kingdom Khobar office with support from the out of Kingdom Leatherhead office will leverage industry-leading expertise to execute the project efficiently," said a spokesman for the company.

This effort reinforces Saudi Arabia’s leadership in sustainable energy and demonstrates KBR’s commitment to delivering high-impact solutions that drive environmental and operational excellence, he stated.

"By leading this effort from our IK office, KBR continues to strengthen local expertise, support national energy goals, and deliver cutting-edge solutions for a cleaner future," he added.

KBR-AMCDE specialises in front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, material procurement, and project management services (PMS). With extensive resources and technology, it delivers quality engineering packages to clients in kingdom and overseas.-TradeArabia News Service

