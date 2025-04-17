Saudi Arabia - Lamprell, a leading provider of services to the international energy sector, has announced the successful extension of its longstanding offshore long-term agreement (LTA) with Saudi oil giant Aramco, a strategic collaboration since 2018.

The signing ceremony was held at Aramco’s offices in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and was attended by representatives from Lamprell, including Chairman Dr. Ghazi Osman and CEO Ian Prescott, alongside senior officials from Aramco’s project management department.

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott said: "We are proud to have delivered several LTA Contract Release Purchase Order projects to date and are working on several others currently being constructed in our UAE facility."

"We value our collaboration with Aramco and look forward to continuing our long-term working relationship with them. We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals," he stated.

"Our growing office in Saudi and the steadily advancing International Maritime Industries yard, where we are a joint venture partner, clearly indicate our commitment to the region and support of IKTVA efforts," he added.

Lamprell said this renewal reaffirms its technical and operational expertise and solidifies the group's role as a key partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy and maritime sectors.

"As the kingdom continues to pursue its Vision 2030 and iktva initiatives, Lamprell remains steadfast in delivering innovative solutions and highquality services that meet the market’s evolving needs," he added.

