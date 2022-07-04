JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued on Sunday several royal orders, appointing new officials in key positions in ministers and the Saudi Central Bank.



The King appointed Princess Haifa Bint Muhammad as deputy minister of tourism at the excellent rank. She was serving as assistant minister of tourism and was in charge of implementing the National Tourism Strategy.



The appointment of Princess Haifa was part of a number of royal decrees issued by the King on Sunday.



In another decree, the King appointed Al-Shihana Bint Saleh Alazzaz as deputy secretary general of the Council of Ministers at the excellent rank, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



King Salman issued several other royal decrees with regard to the following appointments: Aiman Bin Mohammed Al-Sayyari was appointed deputy governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for investment and research at the rank of a minister. Khalid Bin Waleed Al-Zaher was appointed deputy governor of SAMA for control and technology at the excellent rank.



Bandar Bin Obaid Al-Rasheed has been appointed secretary to the Crown Prince with the rank of a minister, in addition to performing his other duties. Mansour Bin Abdullah was appointed deputy secretary to the Crown Prince at the excellent rank.



Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ameel was appointed deputy secretary general of the Council of Ministers for Cabinet Affairs at the excellent rank. Ihab Bin Ghazi Al-Hashani was named deputy minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing while Eng. Abdulaziz Bin Hamad Al-Rumaih was appointed deputy minister of health for planning and development — both at the excellent rank.



Dr. Rumaih Bin Muhammad Al-Rumaih has been appointed deputy minister of transport and logistics, at the excellent rank, and he is tasked with carrying out the work of the president of the Public Transport Authority.



The King also issued a royal order relieving Prince Abdul Rahman Bin Muhammad, secretary general of the Council of Ministers of his position and appointing him as advisor to the Royal Court with the rank of a minister.

