The total amount of money in circulation in the Saudi economy surged 8.30% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.823 trillion in March 2024 from SAR 2.60 trillion.

Month-on-month (MoM) total liquidity in the kingdom grew 2.50% from SAR 2.75 trillion in February, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Currency in circulation outside banks rose 9.60% YoY to more than SAR 227.49 billion in March from SAR 207.55 billion.

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of Saudi Arabia stood unchanged at 57 in April 2024, the same as in March.

