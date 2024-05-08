The session emphasized progress in bilateral relations and collective actions with various countries, enhancing mutual interests and benefits.

During the session, particular focus was given to the agreements Saudi Arabia reached recently with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the energy sector. These agreements underscore a shared commitment to the stability and sustainability of petroleum markets and mark significant progress in cooperation on clean energy initiatives. These efforts are aimed at facilitating a globally organized energy transition and fostering a more sustainable future.

Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary, in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, highlighted the outcomes of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference. He noted that Saudi Arabia's presidency of the previous session concentrated on enhancing collaborative work, developing unified positions, fostering unity, and addressing global challenges through positive actions.

Additionally, the Cabinet reviewed the achievements of recent environmental meetings hosted by Riyadh, which focused on joint regional and international efforts to promote agriculture, food, and water security. These meetings are part of the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.

Al-Dossary also mentioned the Kingdom’s efforts in resolving conflicts and promoting regional and global peace and security, reflecting Saudi Arabia's active role in fostering international cooperation. The Cabinet commended the successful outcomes of these initiatives and the positive steps taken to enhance global partnerships.

