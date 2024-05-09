Dakar: Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal Ousmane Sonko met here today with Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed ties and agreed to coordinate to bolster cooperation in agriculture, food security, fisheries, and livestock raising.

Al-Fadley is currently visiting several African countries to boost cooperation and strategic partnerships, in alignment with the outcome of the Saudi-African Summit, which was held in November 2023, in Riyadh.