Skopje: Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzi, who also serves as non-resident ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia, confirmed that the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and the Presidency of the Islamic Union of the Republic of North Macedonia was designed to enhance joint cooperation in various areas of Islamic affairs.



The signing ceremony of the MoU took place on Sunday in the Macedonian capital, Skopje, attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dr. Awad bin Sabti Al-Anazi, the President of the Islamic Union Hafiz Sakir Fetahu, who also serves as the Mufti of the Republic of North Macedonia, and a number of senior Macedonian officials.



In a press statement following the signing ceremony, Ambassador Hefzi stated that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace, stability, and prosperity for Muslim peoples. He added that the agreement comes as an extension of the efforts made to broaden the scope of cooperation within the framework of strong bilateral relations.