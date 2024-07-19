WASHINGTON — Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim met on Thursday with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.



During the meeting, both sides discussed regional and global economic challenges and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the World Bank.



Alibrahim was joined by Vice Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi, Deputy Minister for Policies and Economic Planning Rakan Alsheikh, CEO of the National Infrastructure Fund (INFRA) Esmail Alsallom, General Director of the Economic Research and Insights Department Yaser Faquih, and General Supervisor for International Organizations Hattan Saman.



World Bank Group President Banga was accompanied by Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde and Vice President for the MENA region Ousmane Dione.

