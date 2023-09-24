NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has met on Saturday with his Turkish, Thai and Iranian counterparts on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,

During the meeting with Thailand's counterpart Panpree Phahitthanukorn the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations, and ways to enhance and develop them in different fields of cooperation.

Prince Faisal and Phahitthanukorn discussed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work between the two kingdoms.

This is in addition to discussing developments in the most prominent international issues and the efforts made regarding them.

Prince Faisal also reviewed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields of cooperation.

Prince Faisal and Fidan discussed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work.

This is in addition to discussing developments in the situation regarding the most prominent international issues and the efforts made in this regard.

During Prince Faisal's meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the two sides reviewed the joint Saudi-Iranian relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

This is in addition to discussing developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard.

Moreover, Saudi and Iranian sides discussed aspects of intensifying consultative meetings at the bilateral and multilateral levels, in order to achieve more positive prospects and serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

The meetings were attended by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, and Director General of Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

