Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, the Saudi State news agency reported.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Zelenskiy arrived in Jeddah earlier on Wednesday, part of a tour of countries to build support ahead of a summit on Ukraine planned for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

Moscow has not been invited to the summit and China is staying away. Kyiv aims to build international support for a peace plan proposed by Zelenskiy, which includes full withdrawal of Russian troops. (Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Jaidaa Taha Editing by Peter Graff)



