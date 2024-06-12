His Highness the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, starting an official visit. His Highness the Crown Prince, along with his entourage, was received at the airport by the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti General Consul in Jeddah Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. They discussed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations and mechanisms of boosting bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the latest developments on regional and international fronts. Attending the talks were His Highness the Crown Prince’s accompanying delegation and senior Saudi officials.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud hosted a lunch banquet at Al-Salam Palace on Tuesday in honor of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their official visit. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after an official visit. Bidding His Highness the Crown Prince farewell at the airport were Deputy Prince of Makkah Saud bin Meshal Al-Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Minister Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, and Kuwaiti General Consul in Jeddah Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday — his first official visit since his appointment as the Crown Prince — is reflective of the strong bonds and ties between the two countries. His Highness the Crown Prince has a track of record of achievements spanning nearly four decades during which he was able to strengthen Kuwait’s position regionally and internationally and advance its developments.

On June 1, an Amiri decree by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was issued nominating His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince, and on June 2, he was appointed as Crown Prince by another Amiri decree. The political life of His Highness the Crown Prince witnessed significant milestones and remarkable achievements that greatly contributed to shaping Kuwaiti diplomatic work and determining ways to address major challenges inside and outside Kuwait. One of these milestones was his role as Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 1995 to 1998, during which he participated in the ministerial council meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) foreign ministers. In affirmation of the strong relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia – spanning over 130 years – the Saudi- Kuwaiti Coordination Council was established in 2018 during the reign of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council’s aimed to develop a shared vision to deepen and sustain relations between the two countries in line with the goals of the GCC, enhance the integrated economic system, find innovative solutions for optimal utilization of current resources and more. On June 5, 2021, the first meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council was held under the directives of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. On June 3, 2024, the council held its second meeting in Kuwait under the directives of the leaderships of both countries, this meeting aimed to strengthen the bilateral relations in all fields.

The meeting of the subcommittees of the council resulted in the approval of 50 initiatives to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields and push the bilateral relations to new and broader horizons. The Council consists of five subcommittees: the Political, Consular, and Nationals Coordination Committee; the Military and Security Coordination Committee; the Coordination Committee in Culture, Media, Tourism, and Social Development; the Coordination Committee in Energy, Economy, Trade, and Industry; and the Coordination Committee in Investment, Environment, and Infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kuwait Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah said Tuesday the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al- Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al- Sabah to Saudi Arabia reflects the strong bilateral relations outlined by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Sheikh Sabah added in a statement to KUNA that the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince just days after assuming office expresses the appreciation he has for the Kingdom. Sheikh Sabah further added that Kuwait-Saudi relations are currently witnessing significant growth and expressed his wishes that the bilateral relations continue to grow stronger. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had issued an Amiri Order nominating His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled as Crown Prince on June 1st, 2024. (KUNA)

