ABU DHABI - The value of gold reserves of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) reached AED19.615 billion by the end of March 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.6 percent from AED17.41 billion in March 2023.

The apex bank, in its latest figures released today, showed that gold reserves increased by 9.8% percent on a monthly basis from AED17.86 billion in February 2024.

The UAE's gold reserves have significantly grown over the past years from AED4.044 billion at the end of 2019, and AED1.134 billion in 2018.