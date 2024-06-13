Social media
Qatar, Iran sign pact on judicial technical cooperation

The State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed on Wednesday a memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 13, 2024
The State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran signed Wednesday a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral judicial technical cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by HE the President of the Supreme Judiciary Council Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi and the Judiciary Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, in the presence of his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.

HE Dr.Al Mohannadi and Mohseni Ejei discussed developing the judicial relations between the judicial authorities in both countries.
