The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Tuesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,628.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,657.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 5,159.5 for buying and EGP 5,185.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat price amounted to EGP 4,925 per gram for buying and EGP 4,950 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price plummeted EGP 4,221.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,242.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 39,400 for purchasing and EGP 39,600 for selling.

Finally, the price for the gold ounce edged down to $3,427.17 for buying and $3,427.51 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).