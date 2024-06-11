His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, on Tuesday departed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

His Highness the Crown Prince was seen at the airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji.

He was also seen off by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Emad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Salem Al-Muzain, Interior Undersecretary Lt. Gen. Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the National Guards Lt. Gen. Hashem Al-Rifai, Acting Chief of the Fire Force Major General Khaled Fahad and Saudi Charge D'affaires in the State of Kuwait Yahya Al-Qahtani.

His Highness the Crown Prince is accompanied by Sheikh Meshal Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Fahad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Feras Saud Abdullah Ali Al-Malek Al-Sabah and officials from the Crown Prince Diwan.

