PUGLIA – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today participated in the G7 Summit session on artificial intelligence and energy, held under the theme "Energy and Artificial Intelligence / Africa and the Mediterranean Region." The session was opened by Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, which is hosting this year's summit.

At the conclusion of his speech, a video presentation highlighted the UAE's ambitious vision and aspirations to invest in artificial intelligence to advance sustainable energy and prosperity. The video also showcased the UAE's significant achievements and initiatives in this field, featuring insights from several experts and officials, including His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.

The session on artificial intelligence and energy was also attended by other distinguished guests, including His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and current Chair of the African Union; and several invited leaders.

Earlier today, His Highness the President arrived at the summit venue, where he was received by the Italian Prime Minister. Commemorative photos were taken of His Highness the President with Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni.

Below is the full text of His Highness the UAE President's speech at the session:

Your Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic,

Your Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church,

Your Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

First, I would like to extend my gratitude to Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni for her kind invitation to participate in this important session.

The world is currently facing numerous challenges that have a particularly significant impact on the Middle East and Africa, especially in the energy sector.

It is incumbent upon us all to address these challenges through cooperation and by leveraging emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to offer sustainable solutions in the energy sector.

The UAE is keen to establish an integrated system for artificial intelligence, whether through programmes and legislation or initiatives and collaboration with partners, thereby contributing to the use of these technologies in identifying effective solutions for energy sustainability, ensuring energy security, and achieving sustainable economic and social development. It also supports a fair and balanced transition in the energy sector, stemming from the UAE Consensus, which has served as a successful model for international cooperation.

We hope that this gathering will lay the foundation for a new phase of collective action that ensures responsible engagement with emerging technologies. This engagement should prevent these technologies from widening the developmental gap between nations or increasing global polarisation and serve as a conduit for sustainable development, security, and prosperity for all.

Once again, I would like to thank Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, and I appreciate your kind attention.