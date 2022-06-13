Riyadh: The Saudi-Egyptian exercise "Faisal 12-2022", which took place at King Faisal Airbase in the northern sector, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the Egyptian Air Force, has recently concluded, it was reported here today.



The closing ceremony of the exercise was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Air Force, Major General Pilot Talal bin Suleiman Al-Ghamdi, on behalf of HH the Commander of RSAF, and from the Egyptian side, the ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Air Force, Major General Staff Mahmoud Abdel-Gawad, on behalf of the Commander of the Egyptian Air Force.



Maj. Gen. Al-Ghamdi praised the positive results of the drill, carried out per planned tactical goals, and achieved the desired military benefits for both parties, highlighting the deep impact of the exercises in taking the two forces to a high level of readiness.

The aircrews implemented several combat scenarios in a combat environment, in which the pilots of both forces proved their high combat efficiency, and their swift ability to deal with and destroy enemy targets.



The Royal Saudi Air Force participated in the drill with F-15-SE and F-15-C fighter jets, while the Egyptian Air Force participated with the F-16 and MiG-29 fighters.