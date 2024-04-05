RIYADH — Vice Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf engaged in discussions on Wednesday with the Minister of National Defense of Mauritania, Hanena Ould Sidi.



The focus of their meeting was on strengthening the relations between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on enhancing military and defense cooperation.



The meeting also provided an opportunity for both parties to deliberate on the regional developments and concerted efforts needed to address these challenges to ensure security and stability in the region.



Key figures attending the meeting included Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi; Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari; and Director of the Office of the Vice Minister of Defense Abdullah Al-Hajri, along with the visiting delegation from Mauritania.

