RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense celebrated the graduation of 152 female recruits from the qualification course for civil defense work, safety, and fire protection for individuals.



The ceremony was attended by the Acting Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.



The recruits received training and essential knowledge and skills for the sector's work, qualifying them to work in safety centers, field preventive supervision, and administrative roles at the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

