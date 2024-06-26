BEIJING — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, in Beijing on Tuesday.



During the meeting, they highlighted the strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and China and discussed ways to strengthen military and defense cooperation.



They exchanged views on issues of common interest. Regional and international developments were also figured in their talks.



Prince Khalid bin Salman is currently on an official visit to China, leading a delegation of senior civilian and military officials

