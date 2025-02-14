Prague - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala discussed Thursday with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who is visiting Prague, enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the two countries signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in a number of fields, and expressed their desire to enhance cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, and enhance bilateral cooperation in the petrochemical industry and the energy sector, especially joint projects to expand oil refining capacities, as well as develop traditional and renewable energy production.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing bilateral cooperation in the military field and defense industries.

