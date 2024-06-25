BEIJING — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and his Chinese counterpart Lt. Gen. Dong Jun discussed the ways to further strengthen Saudi-Chinese bilateral relations in Beijing on Tuesday.

This is within the framework of the strategic defense partnership between the two countries that aimed to serve mutual interests and fulfill the aspirations of the leadership of the two nations. The two leaders also discussed joint coordination efforts to maintain international peace and security.

Several high-ranking Saudi officials attended the meeting. They included Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi; Commander of the Strategic Missile Force Lt. Gen. Jarallah Al-Alweet, Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, Head of the Armed Forces Operations Authority Maj. Gen. Misfer Al-Ghanem, and Military Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Beijing Commodore Salem Al-Maliki.

Several senior Chinese officials also attended the meeting and they included Deputy Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Central Military Commission Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, and Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation at the Central Military Commission Maj. Gen. Li Bin.

Earlier, upon arrival in Beijing, an official reception ceremony was held for Prince Khalid bin Salman, during which the national anthem of Saudi Arabia and China was played and then Prince Khalid bin Salman inspected the guard of honor.

