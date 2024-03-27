JEDDAH — The Royal Saudi Navy (RSN) celebrated the arrival of "His Majesty's Ship (HMS) Hail" today at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, marking a significant addition to its fleet.



The vessel, freshly arrived from its manufacturing site in Spain, was greeted with a formal reception ceremony. The event saw the presence of prominent military figures, including the Commander of the Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, who took the opportunity to board and tour the new ship.



During his visit, Lieutenant General Al-Ghofaily received a comprehensive briefing on HMS Hail's state-of-the-art equipment and technology. His engagement with the ship's capabilities was further exemplified by his signing of the ship's logbook, symbolizing its readiness for service under the Saudi flag. The commander also took time to meet with the captain and crew of HMS Hail, lauding their efforts and training in Spain, and highlighting their crucial role in securing the Kingdom's strategic interests and addressing regional challenges.



This addition to the Royal Saudi Navy underscores the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing its naval forces, with HMS Hail being the third of five ships planned under the Sarawat Project. This project aims to bolster the navy's combat readiness and operational efficiency with advanced naval ships designed for a variety of combat missions.



The ceremony also served as a platform for Lieutenant General Al-Ghofaily to acknowledge the consistent support the armed forces, and specifically the Navy, receive from the leadership of Saudi Arabia, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the Minister of Defense, reinforcing the Kingdom's dedication to maintaining regional security and stability.

