RIYADH — Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a pivotal national entity in the defense and security sector and a key enterprise under the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has unveiled a significant restructuring of its Board of Directors.



The newly appointed Chairman of the Board is Prince Khalid Bin Salman, with the board comprising esteemed members such as Bandar Al-Khorayef, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi, Dr. Khalid Al-Biyari, Yasir Al-Salman, Eng. Omar Al-Madhi, and Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Suqair.



Founded in 2018 by the Public Investment Fund, SAMI's inception aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strategic Vision 2030 goal to localize 50% of its defense spending.



The company has become instrumental in bolstering the defense system's capabilities and achieving greater self-sufficiency.



Through its expanding array of products and services across various business sectors, SAMI continues to play a critical role in the advancement of the Kingdom's defense and security infrastructure.

