KUALA LUMPUR — The Military Defense Committee of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council held its first meeting in Kuala Lumpur, chaired by Air Force Major General Salman Al-Harbi, Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Defense for Strategic Affairs, and Muhammad bin Dawood, Deputy Secretary-General for Policies at the Malaysian Ministry of Defense.

The meeting reviewed relations and cooperation between the defense ministries of both countries and explored ways to enhance and develop ties in the defense and military sectors to serve mutual interests. Discussions also covered various issues of common concern.

During his visit, Major General Al-Harbi met with Datuk Bin Ishak, Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense, where they discussed bilateral relations and efforts to enhance joint cooperation and coordination, particularly in military defense.

Al-Harbi also visited the Saudi Military Attaché in Kuala Lumpur and Brunei, where he was briefed on its roles, tasks, and current operations, highlighting the support extended by Saudi leadership to strengthen the common interests of the two nations.

