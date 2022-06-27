MANAMA — The Political Coordination Committee of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council has held its second meeting on Sunday.



The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani.



Prince Faisal expressed thanks to Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa for his directives which focus on further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.



He noted strong cooperation and coordination at the political level, which resulted in many positive outcomes that benefitted the two sides.



Dr. Al-Zayani said that the meeting builds on previous efforts of the council thanks to the support of King Hamad and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman.



He stressed the committee’s strenuous work with other Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council’s panels to enhance cooperation and integration in the areas of political coordination.



The two sides reviewed the initiatives and recommendations reached by the committee, and the mechanism for their implementation after approval by the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.



They discussed ways to support and strengthen bilateral political relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the field of political consultation and joint coordination in international forums, consular affairs and diplomatic training.



This is in addition to discussing regional and international political developments and issues of common concern.

