DUBAI - Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of 5.3 billion ($1.41 billion) riyals in the second quarter of 2023, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Total revenues in the quarter stood at 314.8 billion riyals, of which oil revenue totaled 179.7 billion riyals, the finance ministry said in its quarterly budget performance report.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Alex Richardson)