Dr. Kayan Al Jaff, Advisor for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Subregional office (FAO-SNG) for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen, has highlighted the UAE's pivotal role in various global initiatives, including environmental sustainability, humanitarian aid, and global food security, as well as its leading efforts in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking on the sidelines of the AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi, Al Jaff told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that amidst the pressing challenges facing the world, the UAE's proactive steps and steadfast commitment serve as a source of hope for a brighter and more sustainable future.

He explained that the UAE has strategically prioritised investment in agriculture as a foundation for enhancing food security and sustainability, working to strengthen efforts to adapt to climate change to achieve global food security across the various events it hosts.