Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, visited the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as part of her Latin American and Caribbean tour.

Al Hashimy met with Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Venezuela, and a number of high-ranking officials, to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE and Venezuela and ways to enhance them.

Al Hashimy's visit follows the visit of Venezuela Vice President Dr. Delcy Rodriguez to the UAE in November 2022.

Al Hashimy also met with Vice President Rodriguez and Eduardo Gil Pinto, Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to expand them.