Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, announced that the Kingdom offers funding of up to 75% for qualitative industrial projects during a recent meeting organized by the Qatari Businessmen Association in Doha.

The meeting, attended by Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, and several Qatari investors, focused on the incentives and opportunities available in the Saudi mining sector.

Al-Khorayef outlined the Kingdom's vast, untapped mineral wealth and the various incentives provided under the industrial and mineral wealth system, including diverse financing sources and well-developed infrastructure across 36 industrial cities.

He emphasized the ready-made factory products and long-term leases available, underscoring the supportive environment for investors.

The minister also stressed the critical role of the private sector in driving industrial development within Saudi Arabia, noting that the National Industry Strategy is built on a strong partnership with the private sector. This approach, he mentioned, underscores the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing private sector engagement and fostering opportunities across various fields.

