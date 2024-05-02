The first session of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Road and Urban Development of Iran.

The session, which was attended by several government officials from both sides, explored the strengthening of cooperation in many economic sectors of mutual interest. These include the new economy, tourism, transport, entrepreneurship, energy and renewable energy, SMEs, innovation, logistics, agriculture and environment. The meeting also discussed the means to support joint efforts needed to elevate bilateral economic relations to new heights.

Bin Touq noted that the UAE-Iran economic partnership continues to grow across various fields, serving as one of the key pillars supporting the bilateral ties. The UAE is keen to expand the scope of the economic and trade cooperation with Iran to more areas of shared interest, he said.

He stated, "The convening of the first session of the UAE-Iran JEC reflects our shared aspirations to solidify existing economic ties and expand them to the future sectors. These efforts are in line with the UAE wise leadership’s vision to strengthen the country’s bilateral cooperation with global partners.”

Moreover, the Minister of Economy apprised the Iranian delegation of the economic developments witnessed by the UAE’s business environment over the recent years. Most notably, these include the amendments made to the Commercial Companies Law to allow 100 per cent foreign ownership, modernization of visa and residency systems and introduction of self-employment and green residency pathways to enhance the country’s attractiveness to talent, investors, employers and businesses. He also reviewed the promulgation and introduction of new federal laws, including those concerning family businesses, commercial agencies, cooperatives and trade through modern technical means. These economic developments ensure a favourable climate for various business models, thus promoting sustainable growth of the UAE economy. Apart from these, the launch of initiatives designed to support the national economy’s transition to a circular model, most notably the ‘UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031’, were highlighted.

The inaugural UAE-Iran JEC session also discussed new mechanisms to enhance trade exchanges and the key role played by the private sector in promoting economic cooperation. The provision of all means of support to exporters and importers to facilitate trade exchanges and the diversification of these goods and services; and the opening of new communication channels between the two private sectors also formed part of the discussions.

The two sides agreed to establish joint technical task forces to follow up on the implementation of the Committee's outputs, which outline economic and trade cooperation in the immediate future. The JEC also agreed to provide various programs and facilities to promote the growth of SMEs and support their exports in entering new markets.

Furthermore, the two sides explored the strengthening of cooperation and investment in sectors and activities related to tourism, trade, traditional energy, renewable energy and industry, R&D, institutional innovation, the exchange of knowledge in financial markets, entrepreneurship, agriculture and aviation.