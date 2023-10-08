Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman offers several incentives to attract foreign investments, reaffirmed Elie Rizk, Chairman of Lebanese International Food Industries Corporation.

He stressed the role the authorities concerned in the Sultanate of Oman plays in encouraging foreign investment.

He said that he visited the Sultanate of Oman before COVID-19 at an invitation from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) to acquaint with the incentives offered by the Sultanate to investors.

He said that the Lebanese business delegation got acquainted with the promising investment opportunities in various fields.

Elie Rizk, who is on investor’s residency in the Sultanate, pointed out that the potential of the Omani market based on his experience in the field of the 5-star restaurants sector found Oman has vast potential in the field of food industries and for export.

He said that there are 55 Lebanese companies in Oman investing in the various sectors. He said that the investment volume in the food industries and contracting amounted to OMR600 million.

He said that the government of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has taken steps and actions to reduce the public debt through rationalisation of spending and the focus is on training Omani youth.

He said Oman’s economy is promising and is one of the most stable economies attractive to investments in various sectors, thanks to the efforts of His Majesty and the government.

