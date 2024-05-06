RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha met with the Japanese Minister of Digital Transformation, Taro Kono and his accompanying delegation on Sunday in Jeddah.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding investment opportunities in the digital field and to support the growth of digital economy and innovation.



They also reviewed what the two parties achieved in a number of digital projects and joint initiatives within the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 while seeking to accelerate the adoption of modern technologies in digital government services.



They also sought to localize research and development centers and stimulating partnerships between the two friendly countries to develop capabilities and build a strong economy that stimulates innovation.

