Muscat: The General-Directorate of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate on Tuesday launched an awareness programme under the slogan 'From Farm to Table', targeting all members of society in the governorate.

The programme comes within the framework of the Directorate’s efforts to enhance awareness about food safety and quality. It includes three main axes aimed at comprehensive education for all groups, from school students to food establishment owners and consumers.

The focus is on three main areas, designed to meet different needs and address multiple aspects in the field of food safety and quality: school awareness, vocational training, and the safe food basket.

Jassim bin Mohammed al Humaidi, Director of the Food Safety and Quality Department at the Directorate, explained that the programme aims to educate the community on the importance of assessing food risks, identifying potential sources of these risks, and ways to prevent them to protect public health.

He emphasised that this programme is part of the Directorate's ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and enhance health awareness among community members.

The programme includes various educational and awareness activities, such as educational lectures featuring interactive images and videos that convey information in a simple and effective way, along with the distribution of awareness brochures containing tips and guidelines for handling food risks. The programme also provides educational materials explaining how to avoid food risks associated with both fresh and processed products.

As part of the programme, specialised workshops will be organised to address the health requirements for food establishment owners and workers, focusing on the effective application of food safety standards to ensure a clean and safe work environment.

Al Humaidi stated that the aim is to enhance public health awareness about food risks and their impact on health, stressing the importance of improving individuals’ behaviours towards food safety to ensure a healthy and sustainable environment.

Balqees al Oraimi 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Balqees al Oraimi