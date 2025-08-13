Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s aviation industry experienced a positive momentum in July 2025, with preliminary statistics revealed by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) yesterday showing a healthy upward trend in aircraft movements, passenger traffic, and cargo volumes compared to the same month last year.

The report recorded 24,233 aircraft movements in July 2025, up from 24,179 in July 2024, which is a modest 0.2 percent increase. While the growth may seem slight, aviation experts say it reflects a stable operational environment despite global challenges.

Passenger numbers soared from 4.742 million in July 2024 to 4.811 million this year, a 1.4 percent increase.

The QCAA data aligns with Qatar Tourism’s recent announcement that the country welcomed 2.6 million visitors in the first half of 2025, suggesting a strong year for the nation’s hospitality and events sectors.

Meanwhile, air cargo and mail also showed resilience, rising from 222,415 tons in July 2024 to 224,144 tons this year, a 0.8 percent increase.

Khamis Abdullah Alkhelaifi, Ground Instructor at International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), told The Peninsula that the numbers are a positive sign of recovery and diversification. “We are witnessing consistent growth across all major indicators,” he said.

“The passenger increase is especially encouraging because it suggests not only tourism demand but also stronger transit traffic through Hamad International Airport, which is one of the busiest hubs in the world.”

The summer months in Qatar traditionally bring a spike in transit passengers, as the country serves as a major connection point between Asia, Europe, and Africa. The recent upgrades at Hamad International Airport, including expanded lounges, art installations, and new retail offerings, have bolstered its appeal.

“Qatar isn’t just a stopover anymore,” Alkhelaifi noted.

“The marketing push from Qatar Tourism, major events such as international sports tournaments, and cultural festivals mean more people are choosing to stay a few days instead of catching the next flight out.”

Cargo growth, though smaller in percentage terms, also points to Qatar’s expanding role in regional trade. The country has invested heavily in modernising logistics facilities, enabling faster handling and distribution of goods. “In the cargo sector, efficiency and reliability are as important as speed. “Qatar’s logistics infrastructure now competes with the best in the region, and that’s attracting more high-value shipments,” the aviation expert explained.

With the year more than halfway through, Qatar’s aviation sector appears set for a strong finish in 2025. If current trends continue, analysts predict a year-on-year increase in total passengers, bolstered by the winter tourism season and the country’s strategic efforts to brand itself as a premium destination.

“In aviation, sustaining momentum is key, and Qatar has found its stride,” he added.

