Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of Al Baraka Bank Egypt hiked by 95.62% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.951 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 997.296 million, according to the financial results.

Net income from funds amounted to EGP 3.643 billion in the January-June 2025 period, compared to EGP 1.831 billion in H1 2024.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 2.34 in H1 2025 from EGP 1.19 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax climbed to EGP 1.959 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 1 billion in H1 2024, while the Net income from funds soared to EGP 3.637 billion from EGP 1.827 billion.