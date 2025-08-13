Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the EGP and the US dollar stood at EGP 48.4 for purchasing and EGP 48.5 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Tuesday at 2:05 PM.

At Banque Misr, the exchange rate recorded EGP 48.38 for buying and EGP 48.48 for selling at 1:52 PM.

Meanwhile, the USD registered EGP 48.37 for purchasing and EGP 48.47 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

The US dollar traded at EGP 48.36 for buying and EGP 48.46 for selling at the United Bank and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.